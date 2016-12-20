‘Never seen anything like this,’ sheriff says of 3-year-old kept in small plywood box

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: 'God don't like ugly'

1:45 Macon-Bibb celebrates Ed DeFore's political career

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

0:22 Deputies hand out $100 bills instead of tickets

4:07 Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer

1:15 Gardner looking forward to FSU challenge

0:58 Fatal shooting spurs emotional reactions at scene

3:31 'Countless lives saved' chief says of chaotic hospital shooting