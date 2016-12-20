1,900 people died while being arrested in 2015. Two-thirds were intentionally killed.

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:12 Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

1:28 Jacob Eason on development in his freshman season

0:58 Judge Tripp Self's promotion to Georgia Court of Appeals is 'bittersweet'

3:31 'Countless lives saved' chief says of chaotic hospital shooting

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America