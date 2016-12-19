White supremacist site calls for targeting Jews in this small town

Many people in the small town of Whitefish, Montana were unhappy to learn a leader of a white supremacist group had listed his mother’s home in the town as his primary office. Now, another white supremacist is calling for people to “pressure” and “take action” against Jewish people in Whitefish.
It started when Richard Spencer, the president of the National Policy Institute, labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, hosted a white supremacist conference near the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. in late November. During that conference, he said, “Hail, Trump! Hail, victory!” while making the Nazi salute. People soon found the address listed for Spencer’s business was in Whitefish, though it was actually a building owned by his mother, Sherry Spencer, who claims her son never worked out of it.
Members of Love Lives Here, a human rights group in Montana, started threatening to boycott businesses located within the building owned by Sherry Spencer. Tanya Gersh, a local realtor connected to Love Lives Here, particularly pressured her to sell the property, according to a post by Spencer in Medium that published emails from Gersh. Sherry Spencer announced on Saturday that she does plan to sell her building, according to the Daily Inter Lake.
Sherry Spencer also claimed many people threatened her via email, though no emails she posts reference threats specifically. One does ask, “do you really think people will want to rent from a racist?” Sherry Spencer has said she does not agree with her son’s views.
The racist website Daily Stormer then decided to get back at certain people in Whitefish on Sherry Spencer’s behalf, posting the phone numbers, home addresses and emails of several Jewish people in the area on Friday. The author of the Daily Stormer article, Andrew Anglin, calls Jews “a vicious, evil race of hate-filled psychopaths” and puts yellow stars on the pictures of Jewish people, similar to what Jews were forced to wear in Germany during the Holocaust.
Anglin even posts the Twitter page and a picture of Gersh’s son, who appears to be a child and Anglin calls “creepy” and a derogatory term for homosexual people.
Anglin says not to violently threaten the people he lists, but to “take action” and tell them they are “sickened by their Jew agenda.”
“This is very important. Calling these people up and/or sending them a quick message is very easy,” Anglin writes. “It is very important that we make them feel the kind of pressure they are making us feel. There hasn’t ever been a more important campaign than this.”
In a follow up post addressing media coverage, Anglin denies that he posted home addresses of Jewish people, though he did. He also says he will be publishing an extended list.
“We will soon be releasing an extended contacts list, where you will be able to tell the business associates of these people what you think of their actions, and ask that they cut their business ties with the Jews engaged in this campaign of harassment and extortion against the Spencers,” Anglin wrote.
Will Randall, the chairman of Love Lives Here, called Anglin’s language and actions “gut-wrenching” in statements to the Missoulian.
“These are some of the best people around, and to see them attacked because they’re Jewish or have a Jewish-sounding name is disgusting,” Randall said.
