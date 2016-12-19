Sex store employees throw adult toys to stop armed robber

3:29 Mother talks about losing son Pause

2:45 Bass fishing heats up at Lake Lowell

0:37 Collision in shopping area kills woman

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

1:39 Calloway says confidence is the key

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'