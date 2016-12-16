Potato and tortilla chips recalled due to salmonella risk

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

2:40 Bond denied for Chester mother charged in newborn's death

1:14 Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

1:18 Grandfather of dead Chester baby speaks out

1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death

0:16 Sheriff's office asks for help ID'ing owner of black BMW

1:17 Americus police shooting victims were 'very close friends'

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'