How a man with Down syndrome achieved his dream of becoming a firefighter

0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained Pause

0:48 See how "Bring one for the Chipper" saves the landfill

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

1:03 Man shot in the face, sheriff stops to help investigation

1:47 Lorenzo Carter speaks about decision to return for senior season

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

4:07 Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer

4:06 Macon teen charged with murder says he was talking with his mom when shots were fired

1:46 Hard work, support and Taekwondo got Nick Chubb back to 100 percent