A registered violent sex offender worked as Santa and took pictures with children

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

3:46 "He's reloading" 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:52 Charleston church shooting timeline

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

1:13 Gunman shoots two women in car at apartment complex

4:06 Macon teen charged with murder says he was talking with his mom when shots were fired

4:16 Gun testing may link Tootie Roberts' shooting and other crimes