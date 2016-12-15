A Trump supporter apologizes in court and hugs the protester he punched at a rally

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

3:28 'Bully with a badge' sentenced to prison

4:07 Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.