Write a 'fun' slave song, this teacher told her class. She’s back after 4 days on leave

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

1:04 Mother of teen slain in 2015 says it's been a rough year

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

3:35 Cop Shop Podcast: Hungry nephew punches out aunt's window

0:23 2 Byron police officers shot in Crawford County

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

4:07 Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

1:19 Greater Dialogue 'makes us safer,' district attorney says in announcing new advisory board