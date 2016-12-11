She didn’t remember her brother but had his baby book. 65 years later, she found him

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire Pause

2:24 K'Hari Lane celebrates Macon County's championship

2:26 Macon commissioner, coroner remember Ebenezer Baptist pastor

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

0:50 See the lights at The Rock Ranch in 30 seconds

0:45 Suspect in Georgia police shooting found dead

1:26 Tipster helped locate Americus police shooting suspect

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

1:41 Lembrick was a 'very dangerous individual,' says GBI Director