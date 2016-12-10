These friends sold trees for extra money, but giving them away brought Christmas joy

1:59 Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings Pause

0:34 Judge addresses accused killer of Monroe County deputy

2:01 'They loved each other, and they died together,' says mother of slain Americus officer

1:49 Winning isn't the only fun for Dexter Copeland at Macon County

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:48 Peter Eaddie is one of several versatile Macon County players

1:25 Macon County senior Tyrese Adkinson helps lead an underrated defense.