Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit captured frightening images of an impaired driver who was involved in a hit and run accident in Sarasota. When the driver exited the vehicle he could not even stand and quickly fell to the ground. His passenger who tried to assist him appeared to be in the same condition as she fell as well. We release this as a sobering reminder to all motorists of who they just might be sharing the road with. We also hope it causes people who drink and drive to think twice before getting behind the wheel.
NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.

Man climbs Trump Tower in New York

A 20-year-old Virginia man spent three hours scaling the glass facade of Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday using large suction cups. He climbed to the 21st floor before police officers grabbed him and hauled him to safety through an open window. The man posted a video on YouTube the day before the climb entitled, “Message to Mr. Trump (why I climbed your tower).” He described himself as an "independent researcher seeking a private audience with Trump."

Austin police arrest black teacher, tell her African-Americans have 'violent tendencies'

Breaion King was pulled from her car and thrown to the ground by a police officer during a traffic stop in Austin, Texas in June 2015. The police department publicly released the patrol car video in July 2016. It shows a white officer violently throwing King to the ground, and then another white officer telling her black people have "violent tendencies" and that's why white people are afraid. The video here was shown during a police conference and footage of police advancing through clips has been cut out.

