Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit captured frightening images of an impaired driver who was involved in a hit and run accident in Sarasota. When the driver exited the vehicle he could not even stand and quickly fell to the ground. His passenger who tried to assist him appeared to be in the same condition as she fell as well. We release this as a sobering reminder to all motorists of who they just might be sharing the road with. We also hope it causes people who drink and drive to think twice before getting behind the wheel.