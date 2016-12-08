Actor Judge Reinhold reportedly arrested at Dallas Love Field

Actor Judge Reinhold was reportedly arrested at Love Field airport Thursday on a disorderly conduct charge.
Reinhold, 59, “became belligerent” after TSA agents selected him for a random pat-down, the Dallas Morning News reported.
He refused to go to a private screening room. Dallas police officers responded to the incident, but Reinhold still wouldn’t comply.
At one point, Reinhold reportedly took off his shirt and cursed at an official, according to WFAA.
Sources say actor Judge Reinhold was selected for private screening. He refused and became belligerent. DPD arrested him.— Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) December 8, 2016
Reinhold had roles in Beverly Hills Cop, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and the “Santa Clause” trilogy.
