People are rolling over Nordstrom’s $85 stone in a pouch

1:44 Mercer gears up for home game with Oglethorpe Pause

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:34 When pigs (help you) fly! First therapy pig debuts at San Francisco airport

3:14 Cop Shop Podcast: When his girlfriend called the police on him, he sent her emojis

0:57 Lizella not "getting enough bang for the buck" resident says