Damage estimate: Repeal of Obamacare would leave 30 million without coverage

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

3:14 Cop Shop Podcast: When his girlfriend called the police on him, he sent her emojis

1:44 Mercer gears up for home game with Oglethorpe

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

0:57 Lizella not "getting enough bang for the buck" resident says

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.