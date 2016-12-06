Next for NC Gov. McCrory, who lost his reelection bid: a meeting with Trump

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning Pause

0:21 Boo Boo the black bear returns to the wild

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

0:57 Lizella not "getting enough bang for the buck" resident says

0:41 Orange barrels on Ga. 96 picked up

3:14 Cop Shop Podcast: When his girlfriend called the police on him, he sent her emojis

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?