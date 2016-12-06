One pill to help with sex, one to help with weight loss, are under a recall

One capsule claiming to make you larger and one capsule claiming to make you smaller have been recalled by their makers.
The national recalls of MS Bionic’s Megajex Natural Male Sex Enhancer and Ultimate Body-Tox’s Ultimate Body Tox PRO, like most recalls, are voluntary.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration found that Megajex includes tadalafil and sildenafil, just like under-the-counter sold "Jack Rabbit." While this might help Megajex’s effectiveness — the former is the active ingredient in Cialis and the latter the active ingredient in Viagra — these ingredients aren’t listed on the product label. That’s necessary information.
“Use of this product may pose a threat to consumers because the undeclared active ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” Megajex’s recall notice says. “Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.”
The company requests consumers stop consuming immediately and return unused parts of the 20-capsule bottles. For instructions on returning and getting a refund, call 714-470-4352 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In the recall of Ultimate Body Tox PRO, marketed as a weight loss dietary supplement, FDA testing discovered sibutramine. The FDA asked the makers of sibutramine, also called meridia, to withdraw from the U.S. market in 2010 claiming clinical trial data showed it to increase the risk of heart attack or stroke. The substance had been approved in 1997, but its presence renders PRO an unapproved drug.
The company asks consumers to stop using the capsules, which were sold in 45-count bottles, and return them to the seller. Call Ultimate Body-Tox at 910-633-3596 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for instructions on the return process.
