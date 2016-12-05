2 million pounds of chicken recalled

Almost 2 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products are being recalled because of possible undercooking, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The recall includes a variety of ready-to-eat chicken produced between August 20, 2016 and November 30, 2016. It is an expansion of an initial recall issued Nov. 23 that included 17,439 pounds of product from Hormel and National Steak and Poultry.
The USDA identified the undercooked products as a high risk, Class I recall, meaning they constituted “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”
There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the undercooked products.
Products include products like chicken breast cubes and BBQ seasoned chicken breast strips. A full list of the product names and codes can be found here. Only the listed Hormel products are affected.
Consumers are urged not to eat the products, but to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.
