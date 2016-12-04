Former tenant: Run-down ‘Ghost Ship’ warehouse was a ‘death trap’

1:05 Rain doesn't damper spirit of participants in Christmas Parade Pause

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

0:56 Running game keys Macon County to semifinal win

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home

1:48 Tobias Oliver didn't go to the Georgia Tech-Georgia game for one reason: location

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant