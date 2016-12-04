Mail carrier rescues man who fell from boat, cracked his head on the driveway

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns' Pause

1:51 Trump's White House

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:24 Neighbor describes Tortola Way shooting aftermath

8:00 Check out sights, sounds from the 2016 Robins Regional Chamber's Christmas Parade

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

1:12 Northside's Tae Daley and Kam Burnett talk about last week and this week