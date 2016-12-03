Missing wife, daughters of Gatlinburg man believed to be dead in fire, family says

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window Pause

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:23 Secret Santas give out money

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

0:22 Restaurant owner captures video of Commerical Circle fire

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

1:12 Northside's Tae Daley and Kam Burnett talk about last week and this week

0:52 Body cameras new to Bibb deputies