A law firm tried to sue a student over a bad Yelp review. The judge wasn’t having it.

2:44 'It's like you almost look to see the flame,' restaurant owner says after fire Pause

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:23 Secret Santas give out money

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:12 Northside's Tae Daley and Kam Burnett talk about last week and this week