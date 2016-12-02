Possible faculty member fatally stabbed at USC

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

1:23 Secret Santas give out money

2:44 'It's like you almost look to see the flame,' restaurant owner says after fire

1:12 Northside's Tae Daley and Kam Burnett talk about last week and this week

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

0:22 Restaurant owner captures video of Commerical Circle fire

1:48 Tobias Oliver didn't go to the Georgia Tech-Georgia game for one reason: location

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home