The best part of waking up? Marijuana in your cup

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did” Pause

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home

0:22 Restaurant owner captures video of Commerical Circle fire

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas