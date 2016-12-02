In an instant, a drunk driver can turn everyday routine into horror

1:04 Heroic deputy saves clerk from fire Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:57 New project will ensure Bibb classrooms have 'the best' technology

1:29 Chance Jones breaks down semifinal opponent ELCA

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen tells great-grandma to 'stop acting like a child'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant