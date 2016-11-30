Charlotte police officer will not face charges in shooting that led to days of unrest

1:55 'Somebody was looking out for me,' SUV driver says after crash Pause

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

0:43 Peach County hopes to take advantage of home field

0:55 'I got nothing to put my food on'

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

1:07 Isaiah McKenzie speaks about loss to Georgia Tech

1:34 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

1:30 Special Olympians show up in droves for bowling tournament