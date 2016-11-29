That shopping app you downloaded might be fake

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed Pause

0:36 Matthew McConaughey goes back to school, this time to teach

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:07 Illustrating the 2016 Word of the Year: Xenophobia

0:43 Peach County hopes to take advantage of home field

0:55 'I got nothing to put my food on'

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects