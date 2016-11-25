A phone call from her daughter. Then, a fatal blaze.

1:37 Black Friday shoppers make it an all-nighter Pause

2:41 Northside, Glynn Academy are evenly matched, thinks Kevin Kinsler

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

2:03 Science fairs creating kids with curiosity, courage

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

1:31 'Get out. And don't come back,' judge tells spectator at murder trial

2:56 Peach County vs. Houston County High School Football