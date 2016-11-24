This Obama Thanksgiving menu will leave you drooling (didn’t he pardon the turkeys?)

3:11 Ride along as Operation Arresting Hunger delivers 'a wonderful blessing' to a Warner Robins family Pause

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:10 Tattnall seniors enjoying bounce-back season

1:12 Volunteers pack up Thanksgiving meals for Macon's needy

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

1:00 Mercer will have a new quarterback in 2017

0:46 Night club destroyed in fire, cleanup begins

2:15 How Trump won, thanks to white voters

2:24 How to make a real grilled cheese sandwich