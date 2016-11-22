There’s no way this burrito is 300 calories, customers suing Chipotle say

Could Chipotle’s chorizo burrito be diet food? Three customers don’t think so, and they’re suing.
The customers in Los Angeles are filing a class-action lawsuit against the Mexican food chain for misrepresenting the amount of calories in the food item. An in-store sign advertising the burrito, which packs chicken, pork sausage, rice, beans, and cheese into a tortilla, says it’s calorie count is 300.
Slate reported that, in fact, the chorizo alone contains 300 calories. Once you add a tortilla, white rice, black beans, tomato salsa, and cheese, you get a meal that clocks in at around 1,050 calories, the report said.
Some customers tweeted their doubts about the calorie count to Chipotle. In one case, Chipotle apologized for the confusion and said it would “make things more clear next time.”
@LidiyaKravchuk I'm sorry for the confusion, but we'll make things more clear next time. The 300 calories is for the chorizo. -Gabe— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 8, 2016
