There’s no way this burrito is 300 calories, customers suing Chipotle say

0:48 Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass

0:27 View scenes from Peach County neighborhood where two Peach County deputies were fatally shot

1:03 Campers learn ins and outs of crime scene investigation

0:38 Fallen marshal escort stirs emotions