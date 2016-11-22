Restaurant hosts 'Sieg Heil' salute dinner; hands over the night's profit to apologize

1:31 Hundreds mourn Peach deputies at somber vigil Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

0:38 Fallen marshal escort stirs emotions

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community

0:35 Gunman shoots clerk through opening in protective glass

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant