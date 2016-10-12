They left their 4-year-old at home alone — and went ‘clowning’

A Wisconsin couple is facing child neglect charges after leaving their 4-year-old daughter home alone to participate in a clown prank.
Police in Menasha, Wis., found two men, ages 20 and 29, dressed as clowns after receiving reports of people wearing clown masks and chasing vehicles before 4 a.m. Friday. They also discovered a 26-year-old woman who was driving the men around.
The older man and the woman have a 4-year-old daughter, who was left home alone for several hours while her parents went ‘clowning,’ police told WBAY.
The couple was arrested and the child has been placed outside the home. The other man was not charged.
Comments