102-year-old woman handcuffed in a police cruiser wasn’t actually arrested

Edie Simms went 102 years without being arrested, handcuffed or put in the back of a police cruiser. Two of those things changed on Friday.
The Missouri woman has produced more than 400 handmade items for the Five Star Senior Center over the apst two years, including robes, scarves, pot holders, eye glass cases and walker bags, according to WFAA. But she never got to deliver the items in person.
Michael Howard, executive director of the center, got together with Sgt. John McLaughlin of the St. Louis Police Department to organize transportation to the center for Simms in the back of a police cruiser. When they pulled up, Simms — who had riding in a police car on her bucket list — was not only excited about her ride, but also had a request.
“She was so excited that she can ride in a police car and she said, ‘Do you think you could put those handcuffs on me?’” Howard told WFAA. “A St. Louis County car pulled up next to the police and Edie holds up her hands with the handcuffs on. She’s just a riot.”
Howard said watching seniors like Simms helping other seniors is the best part of his job. When asked if she enjoyed her ride, Simms told KTVI, “Oh yes, handcuffs and all.”
“Keep going, don’t ever stop whatever it is you’re doing and spend some time doing community service because sometimes the person you reach out and touch, is the only person that they will talk to in a day,” Simms said.
