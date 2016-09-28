Two children and a teacher injured in elementary school shooting

Two children and a teacher were injured in an elementary school shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sheila Cole told WYFF that the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. at Townville Elementary School in South Carolina. The two children were airlifted and the adult was taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.
Greenville Online reported the students’ injuries were not life threatening.
The teenage suspect is in custody.
Officers arrived at the school by 2 p.m. and students were evacuated by bus to wait at the Oakdale Baptist Church, where parents can pick them up.
Law enforcement is also investigating a death that occurred three miles away from the school. Officers say they believe the death is related to the school shooting.
The shooting recalls the tragedy of Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012, when 20 children and six adults were fatally shot.
