Social media names her the ‘sexiest teacher alive’ and stirs debate over her wardrobe

There is no debate about this: Patrice “Tricey” Brown, a fourth-grade teacher in Atlanta, is an attractive woman.
Hundreds of people saw it over the weekend, thanks to selfies she had taken in her classroom that went viral.
In one photo, she’s wearing a form-fitting dress with strappy sandals. In another she’s wearing a short dress with high heels.
Folks on Twitter and Instagram nicknamed her #TeacherBae, declaring her the “sexiest teacher alive.”
Her following on Instagram, where she goes by “Paris Monroe” and mentions that she once was “Teacher of the Month” at her school, blew up to more than 122,000 followers because of all the attention.
Dads in line for parent teacher conferences with #teacherbae pic.twitter.com/ac0aEQTEwF— Adrienne Pegasus (@MissAP) September 12, 2016
If I had teachers that looked as good as #teacherbae.....I'd have gotten into an Ivy league school— Kenneth Jenkins️ (@kennethjenks) September 12, 2016
But with the instant fame came criticism, too, from people who said her way of dressing was too tight, too sexy — inappropriate — for a teacher.
Moral of the story: no one is discrediting her, jus saying fine or not a bodycon is unprofessional attire for a teacher!— (@drickaaaaaa) September 12, 2016
The comments can be summed up in this woman’s commentary on Instagram:
“How is that appropriate? You can see her bra and thong line in the pink dress? Punishing her for being beautiful? You don’t have to wear a size smaller than you actually wear to make your clothes skin tight she needs to wear something that fits her correctly not skin tight if the students have a dress code so should the teachers no ones you sound so stupid.”
Some of the debate was ginned up by posts like this from a radio station that tweeted a collage of Brown’s photos from Instagram:
“Patrice ‘Tricey’ Brown ... an Atlanta elementary school teacher, is blowing up on social media and being called the sexiest teacher alive by some.
“A graduate from Alabama State University, the fourth grade teacher goes by ‘Paris Monroe’ on Instagram and has been followed by rappers, celebrities and common folks — in order to praise her form. She’s drawn heat from plenty of haters too, who think she may be doing too much considering her role as a teacher. What do you think? Would you want your kid to be taught by Brown? Do you think people are right to criticize her dress and IG photos, or that she should be able to do what she wants in her private time?”
Many people, however, rushed to her defense.
“Miss Brown is dressed appropriately; that much is obviously known. It’s not like she’s dressed for the club or showing skin; this is just how her body is built,” wrote Complex magazine.
A lot of y'all sound like old women at church re: #TeacherBae— RyanTheScammer (@swindellium) September 12, 2016
If a Black woman has a curvy body she's immediately judged and sexualized for something she has no control over #teacherbae— #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@BlackDynamiteJC) September 12, 2016
This black woman seems so happy & proud of teaching youth but y'all just had to sexualize the situation #teacherbae pic.twitter.com/g6bJkRkhhA— bby tupac. (@FrankHoecean) September 12, 2016
Funny how nobody posted this pic of #teacherbae. The one that matters. You guys are only focusing on the negative. pic.twitter.com/i35y6hpbL7— NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) September 12, 2016
I support #teacherbae not cause she fine but what she was wearing was appropriate, she just has curves, you need relax if your mad.— Joe Snow (@propjoe757) September 12, 2016
Y'all focused on her body and not the TYPE of teacher she is? If she's a good teacher helping youth grow why y'all sweating her? #teacherbae— Jay Warren βε (@jywrrn) September 12, 2016
But the blowback apparently became too hot. Brown made her Instagram account private after the weekend.
“I just wish they would respect me and focus on the positive and what truly matters, which is educating the children of the future generations and providing and caring for them,” Brown told The Daily Dot.
Comments