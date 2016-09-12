Vandals deface 9/11 tribute at Obama’s alma mater

President Barack Obama’s alma mater is investigating the vandalism of a 9/11 memorial on its campus early Sunday morning.
On Saturday night, several students had gathered in Occidental College’s quad with nearly 3,000 tiny American flags in hand.
One by one, they planted each one along the tiny college’s winding walkways as a memorial for each of the 2,997 victims killed in the terrorist attacks fifteen years before.
But early Sunday, fifteen of those students discovered their work had been dismantled. Every flag was dumped in the trash, alongside soda cans and water bottles, and the unknown vandals had taped up a sign comparing the death toll on 9/11 to those in the war that followed:
"R.I.P. the 1,455,590 innocent Iraqis who died during the U.S. invasion for something they didn’t do."
Those students fished all the flags out of the trash and back along the walkways in the quad, and removed the "posters and flyers up that shamed the victims of 9/11."
But the vandals returned the following day, kicking over and crushing hundreds of flags and putting some back in the trashcans they had just been fished out of.
Once again, the students put the memorial back together.
"Of course, we put them back in the ground," the college’s Republican Club wrote on their Facebook page.
Some students also directly confronted vandals that morning, according to the post. As a few stood watching over the tribute, "four Occidental students came up and snapped a few flags right in our faces," the Facebook post recounted. "When we confronted them, those cowards got away as fast as they possibly could."
The club urged students to preserve the memorial: "This is beyond politics, this is about those lives that were so tragically taken," the post read. "We ask that all students respect the memorial for the remainder of its time in the quad. If you try to destroy it, we will rebuild it."
The Los Angeles Daily News reported that the college plans to discipline whoever is responsible. President Barack Obama attended the private liberal arts school in Los Angeles from 1979 to 1981 before transferring to Columbia to complete his undergraduate degree.
