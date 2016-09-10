How is hash oil used? Drug dealer shows judge ‘you dab it like Cam Newton’

The “dab” made famous by Cam Newton during the Carolina Panthers’ run to the Super Bowl last season was everywhere. Schools, statehouses, stadiums, senior citizens homes.
And on Thursday, in front of an astonished York County judge, a dope dealer from California dabbed in court.
Adam Robert Harris even said that using hash oil “dabs” are simple: “You dab it like Cam Newton.”
The case started simply enough. Harris, 25, a chef visiting family in South Carolina, was caught in March in Clover with a kilogram of marijuana and almost a half-kilogram of hash oil. York County drug agents had heard about Harris’ selling dope, then busted him in the act, 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Hannah Grove said.
“It was an incredible amount of drugs,” Grove said Thursday.
Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall wanted an explanation of hash oil.
“What exactly is hash oil, and how is it used?” Hall asked.
Grove shrugged.
So Harris broke out the dab in front of the judge.
The dab is really more of a pose during which the dancer drops his head down toward a horizontally raised forearm in a sort of statue gone hip-hop. Some have described it as resembling the act of sneezing. Newton popularized the move in 2015 when he dabbed after touchdowns.
Harris threw out his arm and dropped his head and answered the judge about hash oil: “You dab it like Cam Newton.”
Hall was not amused.
“I doubt Cam Newton is dabbing hash oil after scoring a touchdown,” Hall told Harris.
Experts believe that dabbing hash oil – a concentrated form of marijuana extract strong enough to knock down a rhino – can be dangerous.
Harris’ lawyer, Geoff Dunn, explained to Hall that Harris, who is from the Los Angeles area, has a legal California medical marijuana card that allows him to both grow and use marijuana for medical use. Harris claimed he was in South Carolina selling the pot and hash oil to people who need it at below market rate, Dunn said.
“He believed he was helping people,” Dunn said, while acknowledging that, “South Carolina is not California.”
Hall had heard and seen enough.
“Twelve months in the Department of Corrections,” the judge said.
Harris did not dab again as a burly jailer led him off to prison.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments