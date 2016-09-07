When breaking into cars, it’s important to not fall asleep in them, man discovers

A man who had been breaking into vehicles in Harrodsburg, Ky., Monday morning apparently found one of them just too comfy to resist.
Two patrol officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department found the intruder, still wearing his dark gloves and mask, sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle he had broken into at CC Auto Parts and Service, according to the department’s Facebook page.
An employee at the store had called police at about 8:35 a.m. to report that a lock box with several keys inside had been pried open and several vehicles had been broken into.
The officers checked several vehicles at the store before finding the snoozing prowler, whom they awoke and arrested without incident.
Matthew F. Stewart, 35, of Louisville, was charged with seven counts of theft by unlawful taking, second-degree criminal trespassing and three counts of third-degree criminal mischief. Police said three vehicles were damaged.
