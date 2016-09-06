Girl in pool couldn’t be rescued because water was electrified, 911 caller says

A caller told a 911 dispatcher Saturday afternoon that he couldn’t try to help a 17-year-old girl found floating in a community pool because the water was electrified.
Rachel Anna Rosoff was electrocuted and drowned in the Heritage Point subdivision pool in North Raleigh, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 911 caller, whose name was not released, said he had just arrived for a shift at the pool and found Rosoff floating in the water.
He said he thought Rosoff, a lifeguard at the pool, had arrived for an earlier shift and was cleaning debris from the pool after a storm the prior night.
The caller said he tried to reach Rosoff but was shocked by the water.
“I realized immediately if I dive in there to get her out, I’m not going to be able to handle that shock and I might join her,” he said in the call.
He said he saw Rosoff’s cellphone on a table and it had text messages she had sent requesting instructions on how to check something in the pool.
Rosoff was a senior at Enloe High School in Raleigh, said Michael Yarborough, a spokesman for Wake County schools.
The pool is managed by Aquatic Management Group, according to the 2016 Heritage Point pool rules. Someone who answered the phone at Aquatic Management Group on Tuesday declined to comment, citing an investigation.
In a statement Sunday, the sheriff’s office said results of a preliminary autopsy “are consistent with the decedent entering the pool that had an electrical charge that may have rendered the decedent unconscious apparently leading to drowning.”
