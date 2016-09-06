She didn’t want her son to miss out, so single mom dressed as dad for event

While dropping her son off at his school, North Texas mom Yevette Vasquez noticed more cars than normal.
Her son told her it was because of a Donuts with Dad event.
Not wanting her to son to miss out, the single mom returned to the school with a mustache, a button-up shirt and a Rangers ballcap.
“We quickly went back home because I wasn't about to let him miss out..... I know seeing other dads with their kids isn't easy for mine but it’s life,” she wrote on Facebook. “...At least I can do whatever it takes to put a smile on that face, so here it goes.”
She told FOX4 she was felt nervous at first about dressing as a dad, but she’s happy how everything turned out.
Her original post has been shared more than 3,500 times and has more than 9,000 likes.
“It’s so much more then I ever expected to happen, and my heart is so full from all the love and support,” she said in a Facebook message. “Me and my little ones are grateful because it was definitely a moment we will never forget!”
