2 slain nuns remembered for helping the needy

People stand in line to attend a vigil for the deceased held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Over 300 people attended the service. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
Bishop Joseph Kopacz of the Jackson, Miss., Catholic Diocese, center, presides at a vigil for the deceased held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
Pictures of Sisters Margaret Held, left, and Paula Merrill, right, sit atop their caskets during the vigil for the deceased, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
The Rev. Greg Plata, sacramental minister at St. Thomas Catholic Church, leads a vigil for Sister Margaret Held, her coffin left, and Sister Paula Merrill in Lexington, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns' bodies were found in their house in Durant, Miss., Thursday. Friends and colleagues who knew the two nuns gathered Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.
Relatives of Sister Paula Merrill, pray before her casket, during the vigil for the deceased, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
Sister Rosemary Rombalski, director of Life and Ministry with the School Sisters of St. Francis, consoles a relative of Sister Margaret Held, prior to the vigil for the deceased, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., for Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns, from different orders, were found murdered in the Durant, Miss., house they rented, on Thursday. Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they speculate on the motive of the deaths of the two nurse practitioners, who worked the poor in a clinic in Lexington.
A Lexington, Miss., resident hugs the relative of Sister Margaret Held, following a vigil for Held and Sister Paula Merrill at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The two nuns' bodies were found in their house in Durant, Miss., Thursday. Friends and colleagues who knew the two nuns gathered Sunday to remember them, as authorities continue to investigate the harrowing crime that shocked people in the small communities where the women committed their lives to helping the poor.
Rev. Greg Plata, who ministers at the Lexington church where Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill worshipped, notes a joint statement against the death penalty released Sunday by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and the School Sisters of St. Francis of Milwaukee, the nuns respective orders, during a memorial Mass for them, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedra of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The nuns were murdered Thursday in their Durant home. Plata said that "justice for a heinous crime demands punishment, but it does not demand revenge."
John Merrill, the older brother of Sister Paula Merrill, left, hugs a relative of Sister Margaret Held at the conclusion of a memorial Mass for the murdered nuns, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The nuns were murdered Thursday in their Durant home. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Relatives of Sister Margaret Held listen to Rev. Greg Plata, who ministers at the Lexington church where Sisters Held and Paula Merrill worshipped, deliver the homily during a memorial Mass for them, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The nuns were murdered Thursday in their Durant home. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Rosemarie Merrill, older sister of Sister Paula Merrill, drinks from the chalice during Communion during the memorial Mass for Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The nuns were killed Thursday in their Durant home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbings. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Bishop Joseph Kopacz of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson, center, is joined by other parish priests in preparing to distribute communion at the memorial Mass for two nuns, Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The 68-year-old nuns were killed Thursday in their Durant, home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Family members of Sister Paula Merrill, hold hands during the saying of the Lord's Prayer during a memorial Mass for Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The two nuns were killed Thursday in their Durant, home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
A priest concelebrating the memorial Mass for two nuns killed last week at their home in Durant prepares to receive Communion Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill were killed Thursday in their Durant, home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Sister Susan Gatz, president of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, right, gives the first reading at the memorial Mass for Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The two nuns were killed Thursday in their Durant, home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Bishop Joseph Kopacz of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson celebrates the memorial Mass for two 68-year-old nuns, Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, were killed Thursday in their Durant, home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Family members of Sister Paula Merrill, hug each other during the memorial Mass for Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The two nuns were killed Thursday in their Durant, home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbing. Hundreds of people filled the cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
A photograph of Sister Margaret Held of the School Sisters of St. Francis, left, and Sister Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, is placed at the entrance to the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 in Jackson, Miss., where a memorial Mass was held for the two 68-year-old nuns, who were killed Thursday in their Durant, home. Hundreds of people filled the cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
CORRECTS ID TO A NUN, NOT ROSEMARIE MERRILL - A nun drinks from the chalice during Communion during the memorial Mass for Merrill and Sister Margaret Held, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss. The nuns were killed Thursday in their Durant home, and authorities continue to investigate the stabbings. Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Jackson on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy.
Rodney Earl Sanders, of Kosciusko, Miss., leaves the Durant Municipal Building after an initial appearance in court Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Durant, Miss. Sanders was charged with two counts of capital murder in the slayings of Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both 68. The nuns, who were nurse practitioners, were found stabbed to death last week in their home.
Durant police surround Rodney Earl Sanders, of Kosciusko, Miss., as he leaves the Durant Municipal Building after an initial appearance in municipal court Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Durant, Miss. Sanders was charged with two counts of capital murder in the slayings of Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both 68. The nuns, who were nurse practitioners, were found stabbed to death last week in their home.
