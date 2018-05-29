Ex-con mayor seeking spot in Connecticut governor primary

File- This Jan. 3, 2018, file photo shows Bridgeport, Conn., Mayor Joe Ganim filing papers to run for Connecticut governor in Hartford, Conn. Ganim is knocking on doors in many Connecticut cities, hoping to pull off an improbable political victory. The Democrat is trying to collect roughly 15,500 signatures to petition his way onto the Aug. 14 primary for governor. Ganim came just shy of winning enough support at the recent Democratic state convention to secure a spot automatically. The party instead endorsed wealthy Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont. Dave Collins, File AP Photo