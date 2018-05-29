US team negotiating with North Korea leaves Seoul hotel

In this image made from video, Kim Yong Chol, center , a former military intelligence chief who is now Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relations, walks upon arrival at Beijing airport in Beijing Tuesday, May 29, 2018. He was at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s side at the table in last weekend’s North-South summit, and had been a prominent senior official in other important talks. It was not possible to confirm the reason for his visit to Beijing, or if he would be traveling on to another destination. (AP Photo)