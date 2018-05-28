Protests in Bolivia spread after death of college student

Students from El Alto Public University shout slogans against the government of President Evo Morales and carry a mock coffin representing Jonathan Quispe, a student who was killed in clashes, as they march through La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, May 28, 2018. The student died on May 24, in the midst of street protests led by university students demanding an increase in the budget for the public university of El Alto. Juan Karita AP Photo