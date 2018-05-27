US officials are meeting with North Koreans in DMZ

In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, is guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. Kim and Moon met Saturday, May 26, for the second time in a month, exchanging a huge bear hug and broad smiles in a surprise summit at a border village to discuss Kim's potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and ways to follow through on the peace initiatives of the rivals' earlier summit. Yonhap via AP South Korea Presidential Blue House