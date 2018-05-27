Republicans turn on each other in California US House fight

FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., participates in a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington. Twenty-three years ago, Scott Baugh was a little known Southern California lawyer whose conservative politics and youthful brio impressed Rohrabacher, who steered his new protege to a seat in the state Legislature. Now, Baugh wants the congressman's job. Paul Holston, File AP Photo