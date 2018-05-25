Search on for 14-month-old toddler after mother's body found

Police in western New York are searching for a 14-month-old boy following the discovery of his mother's body in a bag hidden in the woods.
The Wayne County Sheriff's office said 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's body was found Thursday at a farm in Sodus where she reportedly had worked. She had been missing for a week.
Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence.
Police on Friday issued an Amber Alert for the toddler, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, as they continued to search the area east of Rochester.
Rebecca Fuentes of the Workers' Center of Central New York told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Hidalgo-Calderon was from Guatemala and was being deported. She says the mother was in the process of applying for asylum.
Comments