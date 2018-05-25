Israel calls on EU to end funding to pro-boycott groups

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, workers carry material at a construction site in the West Bank settlement of Maaleh Adumim. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that he will seek approval next week to fast-track construction of 2,500 new West Bank settlement homes this year and advance 1,400 more units that are currently in the planning stage. Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi condemned Lieberman’s announcement as “Israeli colonialism, expansionism and lawlessness” and called on the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, to launch an investigation. Mahmoud Illean, File AP Photo