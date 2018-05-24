Trump cancels North Korean summit, citing 'tremendous anger'

People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 24, 2018. North Korea carried out what it said is the demolition of its nuclear test site Thursday, setting off a series of explosions over several hours in the presence of foreign journalists.The signs read: " North Korea demolishes nuclear test site ." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo