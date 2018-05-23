In GOP immigration battle, factions split over citizenship

FILE - In this July 19, 2017, file photo, Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-S.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Divisions over whether to provide a conduit to citizenship for young “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally loom as the pivotal sticking point as House Republicans remained divided over the issue. season standoff over an issue that has split them for years. GOP leaders, moderates and conservatives bargained anew Wednesday, with some saying the talks were productive. Meadows, R-N.C., leader of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, said that “no special pathway to citizenship” would be acceptable to conservatives. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo